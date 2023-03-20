Defender Capital LLC. Sells 12,662 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the quarter. ESAB accounts for approximately 0.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of ESAB worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $265,710,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $43,346,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $32,181,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB opened at $59.06 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ESAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.