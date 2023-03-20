DEI (DEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,681.22

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. DEI has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $1,681.22 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00285989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

