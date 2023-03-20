DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 38.3% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $19,501.16 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00354724 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.41 or 0.25782577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.