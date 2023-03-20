dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,660.83

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and $10,660.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00292625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,127,100 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00195928 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,535.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

