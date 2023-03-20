Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 314500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.