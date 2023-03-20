DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.8%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 101,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.71.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
