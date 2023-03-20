DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.8%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 101,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DICE shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.