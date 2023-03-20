Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.89 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $68.89 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

