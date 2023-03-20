Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.24 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.