DISH Network Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 33,871 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 17,177 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. 8,779,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

