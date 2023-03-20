DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,554. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.