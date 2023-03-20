Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Achieves $9.54 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.54 billion and $411.09 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00287681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015645 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.