Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

