Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Trading Down 3.0 %

DOV opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

