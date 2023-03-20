Dragonchain Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $21,968.05 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
