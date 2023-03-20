Dragonchain Market Cap Reaches $4.82 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $30,734.12 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359392 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.99 or 0.26121846 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
