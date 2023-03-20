DURECT (DRRX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) recently:

3/16/2023 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2023 – DURECT had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – DURECT had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $44.00.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 94.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

