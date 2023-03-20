DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
DURECT Stock Performance
Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 5,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,430. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
See Also
