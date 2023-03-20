DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $502.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

