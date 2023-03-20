E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

