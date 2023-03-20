EAC Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $13,663.38 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00292625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015871 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00822687 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,065.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

