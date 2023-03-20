East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

