Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,863. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

