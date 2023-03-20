Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFR opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

