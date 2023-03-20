eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 695,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,754. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.