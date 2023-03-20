Efinity Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $883,418.73 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $49.56 million and approximately $883,418.73 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,960,609 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

