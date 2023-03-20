eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
eGain Trading Up 0.1 %
eGain stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 4,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.15.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
