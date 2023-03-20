eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

eGain stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 4,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

