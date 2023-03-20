Elastos Market Cap Hits $22.95 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $22.95 million and approximately $136,382.17 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00355594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.98 or 0.25845810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

