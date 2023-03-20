Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.13 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $44.13 million and approximately $75,856.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010928 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,873,346 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

