Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.61. 407,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

