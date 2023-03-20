Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. 1,541,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,509. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $3,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.