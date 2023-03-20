Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.
Ellington Financial Price Performance
NYSE:EFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. 1,541,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,509. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $753.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.