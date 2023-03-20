Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.36. 393,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

