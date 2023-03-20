Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

