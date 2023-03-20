EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

