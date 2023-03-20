Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.04

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 233909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.