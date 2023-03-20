EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $320.95 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $320.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,910,356 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

