EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.85

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 185178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

EQRx Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EQRx during the third quarter worth $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in EQRx during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

