Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.08

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.08 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 107250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

