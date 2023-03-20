ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $372.93

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $372.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00197942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,873.07 or 1.00022793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

