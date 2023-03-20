Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 14.8 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

