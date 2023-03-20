Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $66.28 and last traded at $66.45. 28,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 118,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Specifically, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs



Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Further Reading

