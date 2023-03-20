Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $20.66 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $219.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.66 or 0.00073640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00293490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00548583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00478732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008836 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,011,130 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

