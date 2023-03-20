Evensky & Katz LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

