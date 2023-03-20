Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.19. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

