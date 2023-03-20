Evensky & Katz LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

