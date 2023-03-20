Evensky & Katz LLC Has $928,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average is $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.