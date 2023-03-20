Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $73.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.