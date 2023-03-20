EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.54.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

In other news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in EverCommerce by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

