Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,617. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average of $324.70. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $148,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,217,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.