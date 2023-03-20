Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet lowered Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Everi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Everi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everi by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

