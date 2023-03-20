Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $84.72 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $84.72 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance."

